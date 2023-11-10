Healthcare workers in Nunavut get financial boost in face of staff shortages

Healthcare workers in the Government of Nunavut will see wage increases and retention bonuses, among other perks, in a new agreement the government is hoping will build up staffing.

The Government of Nunavut and the Nunavut Employees Union signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Iqaluit on Friday with measures to boost the recruitment and retention of healthcare staff.

The agreement comes amid a shortage of nurses and healthcare staff across Nunavut, as well as a rotation of health centre closures and reductions in communities.

"I tend to worry a lot when I look at the state of the healthcare system in Nunavut and the needs of Nunavummiut, but today's a really happy day," said Health Minister John Main.

The MOU applies to a variety of staff, including those employed in the hospital, healthcare facilities and correctional facilities.

"Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada and the world began to experience a shortage of healthcare professionals, the effects of which severely impacted Nunavut's ability to staff health centres around the territory," Main said.

The MOU includes hourly wage increases, recruitment and retention bonuses and financial assistance for employees paying back student loans.

It also includes a pilot program that offers tuition reimbursement in exchange for work in the territory.

"We are poised to attract much-needed staff to the territory," Main said.

He said that parts of the agreement will be retroactive and some workers will see payments made today.

Jason Rochon, Nunavut Employees Union president, said he is optimistic about the agreement.

Rochon also said that the goal is to incorporate these new terms into a future collective agreement, but that a memorandum of understanding was a way to get things done faster.

"This MOU is something that should be negotiated at a bargaining table, but we couldn't wait," Rochon said.

"I'm looking forward to making sure that when we do get to the bargaining table, that we're really looking at doing things a lot differently."

The MOU is in place until August 1, 2025.