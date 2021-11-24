Nunavut Health Department warns about stomach illness in Pond Inlet and Kimmirut

A stomach illness is circulating in Pond Inlet and Kimmirut, Nunavut Department of Health said Tuesday.

In a news release, the department said the illness — which is not uncommon at this time of year — can cause nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, fever and diarrhea.

It can also spread easily and quickly in a community.

The department gave several tips to help prevent people from catching the illness.

They include washing your hands and those of your children often, cleaning surfaces with hot soapy water, avoiding contact with sick people, and resting and drinking plenty of fluids.

Tips for people who are vomiting or have diarrhea, according to the release, are not to make meals for the family, and to do their laundry in hot water and dried at a high temperature setting.

"Anyone with symptoms should stay home, rest and drink plenty of fluids," said the release.

It added that people can be cared for at home unless the symptoms "become severe and involve weakness and dehydration."

In that case, people should seek medical attention, the release stated.