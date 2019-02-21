Nunavut government to give update on COVID-19 response

Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will answer questions about the territory's response to COVID-19 from the Nunavut Legislature at 3 p.m. ET, following an update from Premier Joe Savikataaq.

On Monday, Patterson announced a revised public health order banning all gatherings of more than five people.

He said this does not mean restrictions are being lightened, and it's still safest to only spend time with people who are in your household.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. The territory is waiting for 219 people to be cleared or get their COVID-19 test results, while 361 people who were investigated are confirmed to be COVID-19-free.

You can be tested if you show any of the following symptoms: cough, fever or difficulty breathing.