2 in 5 jobs at the Government of Nunavut are unfilled

Nearly two in five jobs are going unfilled in Nunavut's public service, thanks to a government-wide vacancy rate of 38 per cent, according to a report dated to December 2022 .

That report said only 49 per cent of the positions with the health department are filled, while several others list capacity in the 50 per cent range.

The 38 per cent vacancy rate leads to employees doing more than one person's job, affecting well-being and work-life balance, said Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak Lightstone, who was the territory's human resources minister until March 2022 .

"Most significantly, when an office is understaffed, it negatively impacts the services that they provide to Nunavummiut," he said.

In an interview with CBC News, Human Resources Minister Margaret Nakashuk said there are a number of factors causing the shortages — including the lack of staff housing units and coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Margaret Nakashuk, the MLA for Pangnirtung and minister for Human Resources, pictured in the fall of 2021. (Matisse Harvey/CBC)

To keep employees and attract new ones, she said her department is doing more career development with emphasis on Inuit employees, reviewing staff housing units and doing a comprehensive salary review.

She said the GN is also working with the federal government and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated on a plan to increase the number of Inuit public servants. That comes after an arbitrator ruled in May that the territorial and federal government's Inuit employment plans don't comply with the Nunavut Agreement.

A 4-day work week

Arreak Lightstone said that a four-day work week would promote work-life balance, and would help attract and retain staff in the public service. The Ilitaqsiniq Society, Nunavut's literacy council, is piloting a shorter work week this summer.

Arreak Lightstone hasn't thought through all the details — such as which jobs would be eligible — but he said it's something the GN should consider.

"There is growing support in Canada and internationally to give employees more of a work life balance," he said. "Economists and labour market specialists and social scientists are supporting the idea of reducing the amount of time people work in order to increase productivity."

Nakashuk said that while a four-day work week is a "great" idea, the logistical realities are complex. She said it's not a priority for right now — especially because public servants already have the option to do a compressed schedule.

Changes around flexible workplace policy coming

While the Nunavut government is looking to implement a flexible workplace policy, which would allow an employee to work from any territorial government office, Arreak Lightstone said that's not enough.

He wants to see Nunavut implement a formal remote and hybrid workplace policy, joining other jurisdictions in Canada.

"We're the only province and territory in Canada that does not have a remote work policy," he said, adding that the Yukon and the Northwest Territories released theirs in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Nakashuk said the government has done a feasibility study on the possibility of remote work, and is generally open to the idea.

At this point though, she said she's focused on the flexible workplace policy implementation.

"We're looking at seeing some changes come forward in the fall," she said.

Pay local staff more than transients

Arreak Lightstone said he recognizes the key role that transient employees play in the territory's public service, but a long-term reliance on them leaves local frontline staff, such as nurses or other frontline professionals, feeling underappreciated.

This is because transient workers sometimes get better benefits, such as free housing. Arreak Lightstone wants to see these benefits balanced between types of employees, such as by boosting the amount of money homeowners receive. Another way to incentivize indeterminate employment is wages, he said

"I strongly believe that [one way] to rebalance the makeup of our frontline staff is by providing some sort of wage adjustment to our full-time local homegrown frontline staff," he said.

Nakashuk said it's important that employees are being treated equally. She said that the government has good benefits, but has some work to do when it comes to salary.

When asked about Arreak Lightstone's call for local frontline staff to be paid more than their transient counterparts, she pointed to the salary review. The request for the proposals for the review was issued in March, she said.