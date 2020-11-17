Nunavut government set to give COVID-19 update

The Nunavut government is set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory.

The update will include Premier Joe Savikataaq along with Dr. Michael Patterson, the chief public health officer beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

According to the government's latest numbers updated Thursday, there are no active cases in the territory. There have been a total of 395 COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

There have been 19,494 doses of the Moderna vaccine administered in total, 6,773 of which are second doses.

