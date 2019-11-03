Government of Nunavut network hit by ransomware attack

The government of Nunvaut's communications system was the victim of a ransomware attack early Friday morning, and officials say they do not know either the extent of the attack or when systems will come back online.

"The [government of Nunavut] IT system was hacked early this morning, by a virus that targeted public services," Premier Joe Savikataaq tweeted Friday afternoon.

Jimi Onalik, Nunavut's director of planning and communications, said on Twitter that the government was "working with IT security companies and internet and software providers" to resolve the issue.

A statement posted to the government of Nunavut's Facebook page Friday afternoon confirmed that employees' access to their government accounts was compromised by "an issue with ransomware."

"This affects more than just Iqaluit, but we are not sure how far it reaches," the statement reads.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that allows hackers to view a computer's files, gather information and spread through its network, unbeknownst to the user.

Then, the virus encrypts the files and the attackers demand digital currency payments from victims to release the data.

It's not clear if private or confidential data has been affected, and government spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ransomware attacks have targeted a string of municipal governments, hospitals and businesses across the country in recent years, and cybersecurity experts say the attacks are on the rise.

On Twitter, Iqaluit Coun. Kyle Sheppard said the attack could have "a major impact on [government] operations this week."

In a tweet he later deleted, Sheppard said he "knew this day would come."

"I've seen it in municipalities and other orgs.… This is why I've preached about cybersecurity so often in the past," he wrote.

"It was only a matter of time."

Friday's post on the Government of Nunavut's Facebook page said they "do not have an estimate as to when services will be restored."

The post goes on to say that updates will be provided as soon as they become available.