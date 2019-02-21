Nunavut government reverses plan to have residents pay for own hotel quarantine

The Government of Nunavut will continue to pay for residents to quarantine in hotels before returning to the territory.

Starting May 7, the government was going to ask residents to pay for their own mandatory two-week stay in a southern hotel before they could come home. That cost, to be paid in advance, was $2,100 for one person and another $1,050 for each additional person.

But Premier Joe Savikataaq says that's not happening anymore.

"Travel at this time is a risk and we don't want to undo all the hard work we have done," he said, and apologized for the confusion. He said the government doesn't want to financially burden Nunavummiut right now.

Finance Minister George Hickes said processing the payments was going to be too difficult.

"At this time as a cabinet we felt it wasn't worth pursuing."

Health officials are still recommending residents avoid all non-essential travel, but travel is not currently restricted.

"The intention was to deter travelling," Hickes said. "Going down to do your sealift is not essential travel."

There are now no known cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut.

As of Wednesday, Savikataaq says 326 people are being investigated for COVID-19, while 452 people are cleared.

Nunavut recovers from false positive

Wednesday's news conference comes after a whirlwind time where the territory learned last week that it had its first case of COVID-19. But on Monday that case was found to be a false positive.

Patterson said the biggest learning curve from responding to that purported case had to do with communicating with the community health centre, the hamlet and the rapid response health team, as well as the public, all at once.

He said the Nunavut Health Department will do more to make sure that community services, like grocery stores, have the safety equipment they need too.

"For future rapid response teams we will bring in a supply of cloth masks, so we can support essential staff and the stores staying open," Patterson said.

He urged people to keep practicing physical distancing and to avoid being with people outside of a household.

"As a territory we have done well so far, however we cannot let our celebration lead to complacency," Patterson said.