Nunavut Arctic College campuses will remain closed until the fall, gov't announces

Deputy Premier David Akeeagok announced Friday that Nunavut Arctic College's campuses will remain closed until the fall.

Students will be contacted by their instructors with information on how or when their programs will resume. Information will also be posted on the college's website and social media.

According to Akeeagok, the college is still determining which programs will continue via distance learning and which ones will be postponed.

In the case of the programs run out of Piqqusilirivvik, the cultural learning learning facility in Clyde River, for the safety of instructors, many of whom are Elders, programs have been cancelled for the time being.

Watch the press conference in full below:

Those in family student housing units can remain there.

No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the territory, as of Friday. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said social distancing rules are still in place, because test results take up to a week to come back.

Premier Joe Savikataaq said he is hoping to see testing units come in for all communities by mid-May.

As of today, 253 people are under investigation. 277 people are cleared.