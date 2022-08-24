Only Nunavummiut with direct contact to monkeypox case eligible for vaccine

Not everyone in Nunavut needs or will have access to the monkey pox vaccine at the moment, but the Nunavut government says those with direct contact to a confirmed positive monkeypox case will be eligible for the vaccine.

The territory says it has received 140 doses of the vaccine from the government of Canada, with plans for more, though no details have been finalized yet.

The federal government's supply of Imvamune, the vaccine used to treat and help prevent monkeypox, is being limited to regions in the country with confirmed outbreaks.

The Nunavut government's Department of Health said in a statement that right now, "in alignment with international expert assessments, including the World Health Organization (WHO)," that it is not necessary for everyone to be vaccinated against the disease.

The statement said there is ongoing planning with provinces and territories to give access to approved vaccines in Canada which if needed, can be used to manage monkeypox across the country.

The territory said it is closely monitoring the situation and is in regular communication with the Public Health Agency of Canada and southern public health partners.

"Keeping Nunavummiut safe from threats to their health is a top priority of the government of Nunavut," the statement reads.

"While the current risk to Nunavummiut remains low, ongoing preparedness planning we are doing with southern partners now will allow us to respond effectively if the situation evolves."

The territory did not say if any monkeypox vaccines have been used yet, nor whether there have been any confirmed cases in Nunavut.