Masks mandatory in all Nunavut communities with COVID-19

A two-week lockdown ends Wednesday in Nunavut for all communities except Arviat, where community transmission of COVID-19 is still occurring.

Public health restrictions in Arviat remain as they have been for the past two weeks, said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson during a news conference at the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

As well, masks are mandatory, travel outside of the community is restricted and gatherings must not exceed five people, he said.

"This is the fastest way to eventually loosen restrictions," he said.

As of Today, there are 80 active COVID-19 cases in Nunavut and 113 people are recovered, according to the territory's news release Wednesday. There are 11 new active cases announced Wednesday in Arviat, where there are currently 65 active cases. Only one new case was reported in Nunavut on Tuesday.

While Whale Cove and Rankin Inlet — communities with active cases — are not on lockdown anymore, restrictions are tighter than elsewhere in the Kivalliq region and masks are still mandatory in both communities.

Going forward, masks will be mandatory in all communities where there are active cases of COVID-19, Patterson said.

For households isolating because of COVID-19 in the home, that isolation must continue until 14 days after the last infected person tests positive, Patterson said.

Active case numbers in the territory have been in slow decline over the last few days.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint and our actions in the days, weeks and months to come will determine the status of COVID-19 in Nunavut," Patterson said in a release on Tuesday.

People who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre and immediately isolate at home for 14 days.

You can watch the livestream of Wednesday's news conference here or on CBC Nunavut's Facebook or listen later in the day when the conference is replayed on CBC Radio in Nunavut.