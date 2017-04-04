Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19 measures

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq says it's going to be awhile before COVID-19 restrictions are lightened in the territory.

"It's somewhere way in the distance. The [COVID-19] cases down in southern Canada would have to be drastically reduced. We would have to be able to do mass testing in any community," he told CBC News Wednesday morning. "If that happens, it would be a gradual opening under the advice of Dr. Patterson, and the last restrictions to be lifted would be the travel restrictions."

As of Wednesday, there are no confirmed cases in Nunavut. The territory is waiting for 235 people to be cleared or get test results, while 250 people who were investigated are confirmed to be COVID-19-free.

Savikataaq says the precautions, like closures and social distancing, are meant to prevent "mass spreading" of COVID-19 if a case should be confirmed in Nunavut.

The government is working on a way to help travellers access masks, after the federal government made it mandatory for flyers to wear a face covering or non-medical mask on all flights within Canada.

"We will make sure that anyone travelling in Nunavut will have access to a mask," he said.

