Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19

Nunavut government officials are giving an update today on the territory's response efforts to COVID-19.

Premier Joe Savikataaq and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will speak to the media in Iqaluit Friday morning at the Legislative Assembly starting at 11 a.m.

There remain two active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, both in Arviat.

A public health emergency is again extended, until April 1.

You can watch the live press conference on the Legislative Assembly website, on local cable or through the CBC Nunavut and CBC North Facebook pages.

This week the territory added 12 cases of COVID-19 to its total count since the pandemic began. Those are cases transferred to Nunavut from Manitoba. The cases include three deaths, brining Nunavut's death count to four. There have been a total of 395 cases in Nunavut so far, according to the territorial government's website.

Vaccination clinics are ongoing throughout the territory. As of March 18, there were 17,811 doses of the Moderna vaccine administered, just over half of those are second doses.

"Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Nunavummiut are reminded to practice physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and to stay home if they feel unwell," the Health department said in a statement.

People who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 can call 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET. They can also call their community health centre and begin to isolate for 14 days. Residents are asked not to attend the health centre in person if they may be exposed to COVID-19.

Another public update is scheduled for March 26 at the Legislative Assembly.