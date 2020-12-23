Arviat woman whose husband died urges Nunavummiut to get COVID-19 vaccine

The territory heard an emotional message about vaccines today from one Arviat resident who lost her husband to COVID-19.

An audio recording of Diane Sammurtok's urgent call for vaccination in Nunavut, originally shared on Arviat's local radio station, was replayed Thursday during a government COVID-19 press conference at the Legislative Assembly.

"I will never have my husband back," Sammurtok said. "My husband Luki did not receive the vaccine so he had nothing to fight it. Please get the COVID shot, so you don't go through what I had to go through. Watching your loved ones pass away is not a joke."

Luki Sammurtok is the only Nunavut resident reported to have died after contracting COVID-19 within Nunavut.

"It pierces the heart," Premier Joe Savikataaq said of the woman's message. "I want people to know how real and how hurtful COVID-19 can be. She does not want anyone to go through what she went through.

"Please make an appointment to be vaccinated."

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. The territory has seen 266 cases in total. There are 328 people being followed by public health for symptoms of or potential contact with COVID-19, Savikataaq said.

Over 600 people in the territory are currently estimated to have received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said.

More vaccines coming today

Deliveries of more Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive Thursday and Friday in Iqaluit and Rankin Inlet. Each community will see 3,000 doses. Another shipment is expected the week of Feb. 1.

Vaccination clinics are now scheduled for Chesterfield Inlet, Baker Lake and Whale Cove, starting next week and the week after.

Clinic dates for those communities are:

Rankin Inlet, Jan. 18-Jan. 21.

Whale Cove, Jan. 19-20.

Chesterfield Inlet, Jan. 22-23.

Baker Lake, Jan 25-27 for priority populations.

In Baker Lake, priority will be given to elders aged 65 and older, and to health staff. This may be expanded if supply allows.

Patterson says the territory will focus on the Kivalliq region for vaccinations. Medical travel to the South puts that central region most at risk of bringing the virus back into the territory, he said.

Arviat clinic underway

Vaccination clinics are underway in Arviat and Cambridge Bay, starting today. Clinics in Gjoa Haven and Igloolik are finished.

Starting Monday, seniors in Iqaluit aged 65 and over will be able to get the vaccine, along with anyone who lives in or works at a shelter. Appointments should be made by calling Iqaluit Public Health at 867-975-4810.

Clinic times are:

Iqaluit Public Health: Jan. 18-22 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Qikiqtani General Hospital: Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Social distancing, hand hygiene and enhanced cleaning practices will be in place to help keep everyone healthy," the territory said in a news release Wednesday. "For the protection of yourself and the community, we encourage you to wear your own mask to your appointment."

The government is asking Nunavummiut who think they've been exposed to COVID-19 to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre right away.

This will be the last televised update for the coming weeks, as the Legislative Assembly will be in use for standing committee meetings. The government will continue to update the public about vaccination clinics using public service announcements and social media.

