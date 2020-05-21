Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19

The territorial government is giving another update on its response to COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

Premier Joe Savikataaq and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will speak from the Legislative Assembly starting at 11 a.m. ET.

There have been no active cases reported in Nunavut this week. As of Sunday the territory's case count is zero. There are 265 residents recovered and one death reported.

Income assistance offices open for appointments

For income assistance clients, the Department of Family Services says the process for receiving payments is going back to normal in all communities except for Arviat and Whale Cove, where outbreaks are not yet considered over.

Appointments are required.

Those who need an appointment and do not have access to a phone should visit the Income Assistance Office, the department in a release Thursday. Due to COVID-19, only one person at a time will be allowed into the office.

For appointments, clients should bring pay stubs, identification and recent tax returns, so income assistance staff can access client accounts with the Canada Revenue Agency, the release said.

"We also encourage everyone to contact CRA to determine your eligibility for the Canada Response Benefit (CRB). The CRB eligibility criteria are broad, and if you have received Income Assistance for over 12 months, you may qualify," the release said.

On Wednesday, 28 Iqaluit elders received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Only elders who live at the residence were vaccinated.

Community vaccinations start next week in Arviat, Gjoa Haven, Igloolik and Cambridge Bay. These communities all have long term care homes.

Dates scheduled for community vaccinations, by appointment, are:

Gjoa Haven: Jan. 11-12 at the Qiqirtaq High School from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Second doses are on Feb. 8-9.

Igloolik: Jan. 11-12 at the Iglulik High School from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Second doses are on Feb. 8-9.

Arviat: Jan. 14-18 (except Sunday) at the Qitiqliq Middle School from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Second doses are on Feb. 11-15.

Cambridge Bay: Jan. 14-16, location to be determined, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Second doses are on Feb. 11-13.

The government is also asking Nunavummiut who think they've been exposed to COVID-19 to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre right away.