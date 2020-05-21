Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19

Nunavut government officials will give an update Wednesday morning on COVID-19 response efforts, after active case numbers in the territory rose to 142 on Tuesday.

Nunavut reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Nine of the new cases were in Arviat, bringing the community's total to 107 cases. One new case was reported in Rankin Inlet, where the community has a total of 19 cases.

The government briefing at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly starts at 11 a.m. ET.

Since the pandemic began, the Nunavut government has followed a total of 4,644 people because of potential COVID-19 contact or symptoms. As of Tuesday, there were 933 people being followed. A territorywide lockdown is currently in effect.

In a news release Tuesday, the Health Department said that in Arviat, a community of around 2,650 people, there have been 375 negative tests so far. Rankin Inlet has had 158 negative tests and Whale Cove has had 52 negative test results.

There's still no evidence of community transmission in Rankin Inlet or Whale Cove, the territory says.

People who have contracted the virus are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, and everyone is doing well, the news release said.

On Monday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Micheal Patterson said health teams are "working around the clock" to trace, test, isolate and contain the spread and that it would take some time to see if the current public health measures are working.



How exactly COVID-19 entered Nunavut is still unknown, Patterson said.

Anyone in Nunavut who may have had contact with COVID-19 is asked to call the COVID hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., or to notify their community health centre, and isolate at home for 14 days, the Health Department said.

The department is asking residents not to visit their community health centres in person.

There are no known cases remaining in Sanikiluaq, where two cases were previously reported, but the community is being monitored.

