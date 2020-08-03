Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19

The Nunavut government is updating residents on its response to COVID-19 Tuesday from the Legislative Assembly.

Health Minister George Hickes and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will speak at 11 a.m. ET. You can watch the live news conference here, or on the CBC Nunavut Facebook page .

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. As of July 29, the government website states that public health is monitoring 236 people for symptoms. In total, 1,751 people have been investigated.

The last public health emergency order was extended until Aug. 6.

The premier's office has said this will be the last weekly news conference on COVID-19 this month. A statement said it will schedule news conferences if and when they're needed over the next few weeks.

At the last news conference the government announced it had opened a second isolation centre in Winnipeg.

Subsequently, some Nunavummiut spoke out about the need for change at the government-approved isolation centres in the Manitoba capital, saying rules are inconsistent, there have been incidents with disruptive guests, and a lack of communication.

Nunavut education authorities also went public last week with their concerns over school reopening plans in the territory — particularly around the cost and implementation of new cleaning guidelines, and physical distancing requirements.

Three presumptive cases announced in July at the Mary River Mine near Pond Inlet were all confirmed negative by an Ontario lab.

Tuesday's news conference will also play on local cable, on channel 233, and will air at 4 p.m. ET on the CBC Radio show Tusaajaksat.