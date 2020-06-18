Skip to Main Content
Nunavut RCMP charge and arrest Gjoa Haven man with possession of child pornography
North

Nunavut RCMP charge and arrest Gjoa Haven man with possession of child pornography

Police have charged a man from Gjoa Haven with possession of child pornography, according to a news release on Thursday. On June 11, while investigating an unrelated matter, Gjoa Haven RCMP said officers learned of allegations of a person in possession of child pornography.

A 30-year-old man appeared before a justice of the peace and was remanded into custody

CBC News ·
Police have charged a man from Gjoa Haven with possession of child pornography, according to a news release on Thursday. He is now in custody and set to make a court appearance on July 14. (CBC)

Police have charged a man from Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, with possession of child pornography, according to a news release on Thursday.

On June 11, while investigating an unrelated matter, Gjoa Haven RCMP said officers learned of allegations of a person in possession of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at a residence where electronics were seized "in support of the allegations," the release says.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged. He appeared before a justice of the peace and was remanded into custody.

He's scheduled for a court appearance on July 14 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

Nunavut RCMP said Nunavummiut youth can call the Kids Kamatsiaqtut Helpline at 1-800-265-3333 if they are in need to talk to someone or if they are facing any troubles or concerns. To learn more visit the helpline's website.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories