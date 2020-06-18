Nunavut RCMP charge and arrest Gjoa Haven man with possession of child pornography
A 30-year-old man appeared before a justice of the peace and was remanded into custody
Police have charged a man from Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, with possession of child pornography, according to a news release on Thursday.
On June 11, while investigating an unrelated matter, Gjoa Haven RCMP said officers learned of allegations of a person in possession of child pornography.
A search warrant was executed at a residence where electronics were seized "in support of the allegations," the release says.
A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged. He appeared before a justice of the peace and was remanded into custody.
He's scheduled for a court appearance on July 14 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.
Nunavut RCMP said Nunavummiut youth can call the Kids Kamatsiaqtut Helpline at 1-800-265-3333 if they are in need to talk to someone or if they are facing any troubles or concerns. To learn more visit the helpline's website.