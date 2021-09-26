5 Nunavut seats acclaimed as territory looks to Oct. 25 election

Voters in five of Nunavut's 22 ridings won't be heading to the polls in the territory's general election on Oct. 25.

That's because incumbents in those five ridings were acclaimed by Elections Nunavut, as the deadline for candidacy declarations passed on Friday afternoon.

Pangnirtung MLA Margaret Nakashuk, South Baffin MLA David Joanasie, Tununiq MLA David Akeeagok, all ministers in the previous territorial government, were acclaimed alongside Arviat North-Chesterfield Inlet MLA John Main.

Joe Savikataaq, until recently the premier of Nunavut, also saw his seat of Arviat South acclaimed Sept. 24.

Fifty-eight Nunavut residents filed declarations of candidacy in total, down from 72 in the 2017 election.

Fourteen of the 2021 candidates are women.

Among the candidates is a longtime political figure, Tagak Curley, who is running in Rankin Inlet South.

In 1971, Curley was a founding member and the first president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (Inuit Tapirisat of Canada). He then served as a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Northwest Territories from 1979 to 1987.

Curley was acclaimed for the Nunavut riding of Rankin Inlet North in the 2004 general election, where he remained as MLA until 2013.

Curley also served as health minister in the Nunavut government

Now, he's running against Lorne Kusugak, who has served recently as the territory's health minister, and Bobby Oolooyuk.

Campaigning starts in Nunavut's capital

Campaigning on social media and door-to-door has already gotten underway in Iqaluit — where all four ridings are contested.

Posters have been put up in busy intersections, where some candidates — including incumbent Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak Lightstone — have been personally handing out campaign brochures to morning commuters.

In Cambridge Bay, Nunavut's western hub, three candidates are running to become the next MLA: incumbent Jeannie Ehaloak, Pamela Gross, who resigned recently as mayor to run for MLA, and Peter Ohokak.

Nunavut-wide issues likely to be discussed during the campaign include the need for more and better housing, infrastructure, elder care and increased public safety.

Here's a riding-by-riding look at the Nunavut candidates:

Aggu

Methusalah Kunuk

Joanna Quassa

Aivilik

Helena Malliki

Solomon Malliki

Lucassie Padlayat Nakoolak

Johnny Ningeongan

Patterk Netser (incumbent)

Amittuq

Solomon Allurut

Joelie Kaernerk (incumbent)

Arviat North

John Main: Acclaimed

Arviat South

Joe Savikataaq: Acclaimed

Baker Lake

Elijah Amarook

Daniel Piryuaq

Craig Atangalaaq Simailak (incumbent)

Cambridge Bay

Pamela Hakongak Gross

Jeannie Hakongak Ehaloak (incumbent)

Peter Ohokak

Gjoa Haven

Allen Aglukkaq

Tony Akoak (incumbent)

Gregory A. Nahaglulik

Paul Tunik Puqiqnak

Veronica Ullulaq

Hudson Bay

Mick Appaqaq

Ronald Ladd

Daniel Qavvik

Iqaluit-Manirajak

Joanasie Akumalik

Adam Arreak Lightstone (incumbent)

Iqaluit-Niaqunguu

P.J. Akeeagok

Noah Papatsie

Dinos Tikivik

Iqaluit-Sinaa

Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster

Christa Kunuk

Jeff Ungalaq Maurice

Iqaluit-Tasiluk

James T. Arreak

George Hickes (incumbent)

Jonathan Chul-Hee Min Park

Michael Salomonie

Kugluktuk

Bobby Anavilok

Angele Kuliktana

Genevieve Nivingalok

Calvin Aivgak Pedersen (incumbent)

Netsilik

Simon Qingnaqtuq

Emiliano Qirngnuq (incumbent)

Joseph Inagayuk Quqqiaq

Pangnirtung

Margaret Nakashuk: Acclaimed

Quttiktuq

David Akeeagok: Acclaimed

Rankin Inlet North

Albert Aokaut

Cathy Towtongie (incumbent)

Alexander Sammurtok

Rankin Inlet South

Tagak Curley

Lorne Kusugak (incumbent)

Bobby Oolooyuk

Tununiq

Joshua Arreak

Karen Nutarak

David Qayaakuttuk Qamaniq (incumbent)

South Baffin

David Joanasie: Acclaimed

Uqqumiut