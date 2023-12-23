Fuel prices to rise in Nunavut Jan. 4

The Government of Nunavut has announced that as of Thursday, Jan. 4, there will be an increase in retail fuel prices throughout the territory.

The increases are as follows:

$0.15/litre, plus applicable taxes, on all diesel products

$0.15/litre, plus applicable taxes, on all gasoline products

$0.15/litre, plus applicable taxes, on jet fuel

$0.15/litre ($0.567/can), plus applicable taxes, on Naptha

The new retail prices for fuel products outside of the territorial capital will be:

diesel heating: $1.4982 per litre

diesel vehicle: $1.8265 per litre

diesel aviation, where available: $2.0670 per litre

gasoline: $1.7066 per litre

aviation gasoline, where available: $2.0814 per litre

Naptha: $9.4316 per can

jet fuel, where available: $2.0159 per litre

The new retail prices for fuel products in Iqaluit will be:

diesel heating: $1.4324 per litre

aviation gasoline: $1.9715 per litre

Naptha: $9.4316 per can

jet fuel: $1.9598 per litre

Retail prices for gasoline and diesel for vehicles in Iqaluit are available at vendor locations.