Fuel prices to rise in Nunavut Jan. 4

The Government of Nunavut has announced that as of Thursday, Jan. 4, there will be an increase in retail fuel prices throughout the territory.

Retail prices rising by 15 cents per litre

Large white diesel fuel tanks.
Large tanks hold diesel and other fuels at a tank farm on the shores of Pelly Bay, just outside Kugaaruk, Nunavut, pictured on Sept. 30, 2020. (John Last/CBC)

The increases are as follows:

  • $0.15/litre, plus applicable taxes, on all diesel products
  • $0.15/litre, plus applicable taxes, on all gasoline products
  • $0.15/litre, plus applicable taxes, on jet fuel
  • $0.15/litre ($0.567/can), plus applicable taxes, on Naptha

The new retail prices for fuel products outside of the territorial capital will be:

  • diesel heating: $1.4982 per litre
  • diesel vehicle: $1.8265 per litre
  • diesel aviation, where available: $2.0670 per litre
  • gasoline: $1.7066 per litre
  • aviation gasoline, where available: $2.0814 per litre
  • Naptha: $9.4316 per can
  • jet fuel, where available: $2.0159 per litre  

   The new retail prices for fuel products in Iqaluit will be: 

  •    diesel heating: $1.4324 per litre
  •    aviation gasoline: $1.9715 per litre
  •    Naptha: $9.4316 per can
  •    jet fuel: $1.9598 per litre

Retail prices for gasoline and diesel for vehicles in Iqaluit are available at vendor locations.

