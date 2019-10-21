Polls for federal election close in Nunavut

Polls across Nunavut are now closed — the territory is one federal riding, where polls were open from 9:30 a.m. ET to 9:30 p.m. ET.

Conservative candidate Leona Aglukkaq, NDP candidate Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, Liberal Megan Pizzo-Lyall, and Green Douglas Roy are all running to be Nunavut's next member of Parliament.

Aglukkaq has planned a watch party at Iqaluit's Grind and Brew restaurant, while Qaqqaq is in her home community of Baker Lake at her parents' house watching the election coverage with supporters.

Pizzo-Lyall is hosting a watch party at the Legion in Rankin Inlet and Green candidate Roy is in Kimmirut.

The winner will replace Hunter Tootoo, who was elected as a Liberal in 2015, but resigned from cabinet and the Liberal caucus in 2016.

Tootoo served out his term as an independent MP, but did not run again.

Blizzard conditions close polling station

In Resolute Bay, where winds gusted to 90 kilometres per hour, the polling station closed a few hours early, in part because of the weather and in part because voter turnout had slowed.

"Workers decided to stay and they were serving electors. Poll is closing at this moment for security purposes," a spokesperson for Elections Canada said in an email at 7 p.m.

There are 111 eligible voters in the community, according to Elections Canada.

For this election, there are 18,665 eligible voters in Nunavut, five per cent of which voted in advanced polls, a drop of around 130 voters from the advanced voter turnout in the 2015 election.

Nearly 1,000 voters took advantage of the advanced polls, which were open over Thanksgiving weekend from Oct. 11 — 14.

Some voters expressed concerns that the ballots for the federal election were not in Inuktitut — but only in English and French, though promotional materials were in Inuktitut.