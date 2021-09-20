3 rookie hopefuls aim for Ottawa as polls close in Nunavut

Polls have now closed in the 2021 federal election in Nunavut.

Polling stations across the territory's three time zones shut the doors at 9:30 p.m. ET.

All three candidates are women who are fluent in Inuktitut, one of whom who will take over for Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, the outgoing NDP MP who declared she would not seek re-election long before the election was called.

The three candidates vying to become the next MP for Nunavut participated in CBC Nunavut's election forum on Sept. 16, 2021. (Matisse Harvey/Radio-Canada)

The candidates are:

Liberal Pat Angnakak , a two-term MLA for Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu.

, a two-term MLA for Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu. Conservative Laura Mackenzie , a bilingual Inuk woman in Rankin Inlet who's worked in the public service for more than 15 years.

, a bilingual Inuk woman in Rankin Inlet who's worked in the public service for more than 15 years. NDP candidate Lori Idlout , an Iqaluit-based lawyer who acted on behalf of the group of people protesting developments at Baffinland Iron Mines.

Nunavut voters historically don't favour a particular party.

In the 2019 federal election, Nunavut voted in an NDP representative for the first time since 1982.

In 2015, Hunter Tootoo won the seat as a Liberal candidate. Before that, Leona Aglukkaq took the seat for the Conservatives in 2008 and 2011, and was named health minister and later minister of environment by Stephen Harper.

Prior to that, Nancy Karetak-Lindell, originally of Arviat, held the seat for the Liberals for over a decade.