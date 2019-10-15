How to watch Nunavut's federal candidates debate

Three of the four candidates running to become Nunavut's next member of Parliament will participate in an election forum Thursday night.

The NDP's Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, the Conservative's Leona Aglukkaq and the Liberal's Megan Pizzo-Lyall will all be on stage at Iqaluit's Inuksuk High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the TISI room at the school.

Nunavut's Green Party candidate Douglas Roy will not be attending, but has recorded an introductory statement.

CBC's Pauline Pemik will moderate the forum, drawing on questions from CBC reporters, the audience and comments on a Facebook live video stream that will be broadcast on CBC Nunavut's Facebook page, as well as cbc.ca/north.

The event will be broadcast live on CBC Radio One in Nunavut from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. The first hour will be in Inuktitut, the second hour will be in English.

There will be Inuktitut/English simultaneous translation at the event.