Weekend getaway hits the spot for Nunavut family coping with multiple cancer patients

Ceporah Evic of Pangnirtung, Nunavut, has traveled south on many occasions, but it hasn't always been easy nor fun, as several of her five children have had to go for health reasons.

One of Evic's daughters, Debra, was diagnosed with an advanced form of the brain cancer glioblastoma after she developed severe nausea and headaches during a student trip to Quebec City several years ago. She's the third of her siblings to develop cancer and is in stage four of the disease. Two other sisters have died of the disease; one at age 15 and the other at age 21.

Another of the siblings, Vanessa, has a gene that makes her susceptible to glioblastoma. They go to the Ottawa hospital about twice a year for followups, where all of the sisters have been treated.

Evic, centre, and two of her daughters, Debora and Vanessa, during their weekend getaway. (Submitted by Carolyn Roberts)

But recently, the family had a chance to have a weekend trip of fun, and hospital-free. They were treated to a mental health weekend through a program at the Ottawa Hospital that took them to Omega Park in Montebello, Que., and to Mont-Tremblant.

Evic says the outing was just what they needed.

"It was a lot of fun," she said. "We had a weekend getaway. We saw animals. We were at the hotel. It was a good experience."

The family at the Tremblant ski resort. (Submitted by Carolyn Roberts)

She said her two daughters that went along enjoyed it too.

Carolyn Roberts, is an Indigenous nurse navigator who works with the family, and helped arrange the weekend getaway. She said the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer gave the program at the Ottawa Hospital $100,000, specifically for Inuit of Nunavut who come to Ottawa for care.

"It just meant so much for this family who I support," Roberts said.

Carolyn Roberts, left with Evic, second to left. Evic and her family are from Pangnirtung, Nunavut. (Submitted by Carolyn Roberts)

Part of Roberts' role is to come up with creative ways to make Nunavummiut receiving cancer treatment in Ottawa feel more comfortable. Sometimes that involves taking patients out of the hospital to comforting places, like parks, where they can enjoy the same sorts of things they do at home.

Program funding also goes toward other initiatives, Roberts said, like wellness bags, which include snacks, packs of cards or colouring books for children.

Roberts hopes to see the Indigenous cancer care program expanded to other wards and other hospitals, and that one day, it will be run by Inuit who speak the language.

"Having both siblings affected, needing services in Ottawa, it was so important to … keep folks motivated, to have these positive mental health experiences, and connecting to the land when they come down to Ottawa," Roberts said.

Vanessa, Debra and Ceporah Evic enjoy a dip in the pool. (Submitted by Carolyn Roberts)

"That was just an incredible weekend that we feel so happy that we could provide during this pandemic, where, you know, things were so challenging."

Evic can attest to those challenging times.

"It was difficult, but we made it this far," she said, adding a piece of advice for others who have to travel South for medical attention.

"No matter what life throws at you, don't give up," she said. "I'd like to thank all the people for the support we've been getting up to today."