Nunavut family questions care father received after he died aboard Canadian North flight

A family is questioning the care their family member received after a man died on a Canadian North flight on his way home to Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut.

Markosie Aulaqiaq had been in Iqaluit receiving medical care for about three weeks before being sent home.

Jeannie Nakasuk, Aulaqiaq's daughter, said her 84-year-old father was in Iqaluit being treated for COVID-19.

She said he was beginning to get better while in Iqaluit.

"We were all waiting at the airport — excited and happy to be meeting my father upon his arrival home," she said in Inuktitut.

"But we learned when the plane landed he was not breathing anymore."

Nakasuk said she was told her father could travel home safely as long as he was on a direct flight and had an oxygen tank.

But Aulaqiaq ended up on a commercial Canadian North flight that made a stop in Clyde River, where he had to get a new oxygen tank because his was empty.

"No explanation was given as to why he was getting on a flight that would not take him home directly," Nakasuk said.

"He ended up being given another tank from family and friends in Clyde that offered to help so he could make it home"

What happened after that is unclear, but Nakasuk said minutes before the plane landed in Qikiqtarjuaq on Sept. 22, Aulaqiaq died.

Nakasuk said during her father's time in medical care, he had expressed fear for his health.

"The last time I spoke to him on the phone, he was afraid for his life and just really wanted to see us so badly," she said. "He just kept asking to come home to his children and family before something else worse happens."

Investigations underway

The Nunavut Department of Health said it is investigating, and declined CBC's request for an interview while it reviews the incident.

Health Minister John Main issued a statement on Sept. 29 extending condolences to the family and community. He wrote that if the investigation finds any gaps in care, his department would take "immediate steps" to correct them.

In a statement, Canadian North said it, too, is completing an investigation, and can't provide additional details at this time.

"Most importantly, our thoughts and prayers are with the community and the loved ones of Mr. Aulaqiaq," reads part of a statement from the company sent by email.

"We are and will continue to work with any other agencies or authorities who may also be completing their own investigations, including the Government of Nunavut's Department of Health. The health and safety of all those who travel with us continues to be our top priority."

CBC also reached out to Nunavut's chief coroner for comment but did not hear back by deadline.