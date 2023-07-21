Content
'I'm very proud': Nunavut families cheer on athletes at North American Indigenous Games

Young Nunavut athletes made the trip to Halifax this week to compete in the North American Indigenous Games. Some of their families are also there to show their support.

Parents travelled from Baker Lake, Coral Harbour for the Games this week in Halifax

Emma Tranter · CBC News ·
A man and a woman pose with the Nunavut flag.
Sean and Delma Uquqtuq from Baker Lake, Nunavut, pose with the Nunavut flag outside the badminton venue at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. They were cheering on their son Ryan, competing in badminton. (Emma Tranter/CBC)

Nunavut's athletes weren't the only ones who travelled long distances to get to the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax this week.

Some of their families decided to make the journey too. 

Sean and Delma Uquqtuq flew from Baker Lake, Nunavut, to watch their son Ryan compete in badminton. It was his first time at the North American Indigenous Games. 

"I never really had my parents supporting me in any of the sports, so I wanted to show him we support him in any sports he does," Sean said. 

"This is why we're here. We support him." 

Ryan won bronze on Friday in his doubles final along with his partner Dwayne Veevee from Pangnirtung, with Sean and Delma waving a Nunavut flag from the stands and cheering on their son. 

Although the Uquqtuq family has enjoyed their stay in Halifax, watching their son compete, especially in a gymnasium without air conditioning, has made for a sticky and sweaty experience. 

"It's been really fun watching his games but it's really hot here," Sean said as he sat beside a fan outside the venue.

"I'm very proud of my son," he added. 

Delma said she encouraged Ryan to get into sports after she saw other youth in the community travelling outside of the territory to compete. 

"We knew he could do it too," she said. 

"It's been awesome to see him play on these courts. I am so proud."

Sports are popular among kids back in Baker Lake, especially volleyball, futsal and badminton, Delma said. 

Kathy Nakoolak from Coral Harbour, Nunavut, also made the journey to Halifax to watch her son Rodney Nakoolak compete this week in badminton. 

A man and a woman sit next to each other and look at the camera.
Kathy Nakoolak, right, sits beside her husband Charlie as she watches her son Rodney compete at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. 'It's been awesome,' she said. (Emma Tranter/CBC )

"It's been awesome. Lots of fun," she said.

Kathy said her son spent lots of time preparing for the Games, getting in shape to hit the court in Halifax. 

"He was practicing and working out at the gym, non-stop," she laughed.

After watching her son compete this week, Kathy said she hopes other kids in Nunavut try out for events like the North American Indigenous Games.

"There's a whole world out there for kids to try out anything," she said. 

