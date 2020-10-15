Nunavut extends its public health emergency for 2 more weeks

The Nunavut government has extended its public health emergency for another two weeks until just about the end of October.

The COVID-19 emergency measure will be in place until Oct. 29, according to Nunavut's Health Minister George Hickes, in a government news release issued Thursday, when the last order was set to expire.

All existing measures under the public health emergency order remain in effect, the release says. The order allows the government to make restrictions to keep COVID-19 out of the territory and from spreading, should it surface.

It's the 15th time the emergency measure has been extended.

Nunavut has not had any confirmed cases of the illness, and is the only remaining jurisdiction in Canada to have zero cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, which started in March.

The news release reminded Nunavummiut to physically distance, wash their hands frequently and stay home if they're unwell. Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should self-isolate immediately.

People can call the government's hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., or notify their local health centre.