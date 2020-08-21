Nunavut extends public health emergency into September

Nunavut's health minister has announced that the territory's public health emergency is extended for another two weeks into September.

The COVID-19 emergency measure will be in place until Sept. 3, states a government news release sent Friday. The last order was set to expire Thursday.

The order allows the government to make restrictions to keep COVID-19 out of the territory, or from spreading should it surface.

Nunavut has not had any confirmed cases of the illness, and is the only remaining jurisdiction in Canada to have zero cases of COVID-19.

According to the government's latest numbers from Monday, 2023 people have been investigated for COVID-19 and 252 people are waiting test results.

There have been three presumptive cases at the Mary River Mine near Pond Inlet, but they were all ultimately deemed negative by a southern lab. The territory's chief public health officer said at the time that the individuals may have had COVID-19 before, but had since recovered.

The news release reminded Nunavummiut to physically distance, wash their hands frequently and stay home if they're unwell.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should self-isolate immediately. People can call the government's hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., or notify their local health centre.