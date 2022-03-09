Singing, dancing to resume as Nunavut winds down public health measures

Singing and dancing at bars, restaurants and places of worship will return to most of Nunavut next week as the territory gradually eases public health measures put in place as a result of the public health emergency declared almost two years ago.

That state of emergency is set to be lifted by April 11.

Nunavut Health Minister John Main and Chief Public Health Officer Michael Patterson made the announcement Wednesday morning.

"It is time to move away from life under public health measures," Patterson said in a news release. "These changes will allow the Government of Nunavut to shift resources to integrating COVID-19 response into the regular health care system."

Nunavut first declared a state of public health emergency on March 18, 2020. That gave the government special powers to require people to self-isolate if entering the territory, close businesses and take other extraordinary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The plan to lift the state of emergency is based on the assumption there are no further challenges related to the virus and there is evidence that the health system can cope with COVID-19 as it would any other condition.

As of March 9, the territory reported 472 known active cases.

The territory will start by gradually easing measures next week, with the exception of the communities of Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk, Igloolik and Taloyoak.

Elsewhere, the following changes are in effect as of Monday, March 14:

Indoor gatherings increase to 15 people plus household members.

Public indoor gatherings increase to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

Group counselling sessions increase to 20 people, with masks mandatory.

Outdoor gatherings increase to 100 people.

Restaurants and licensed facilities may open at 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Singing and dancing is permitted.

The Iqaluit theatre may open at 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less, per screening room with no moving between rooms.

Gyms and fitness centres capacity increases to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Group sessions are limited to 10 people.

Swimming pools may open for 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Group sessions are limited to 10 people.

Capacity at libraries, museums and galleries increases to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Group sessions are limited to 10 people.

Taxis may allow multiple fares, if the first customer consents and everyone is masked.

Arena capacity increases to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less, as well as a maximum of 50 spectators.

Team sports are allowed.

Places of worship capacity increases to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity. Singing is permitted.

Territorial Park buildings may open.

Long-term care facilities may allow two visitors per resident from their immediate family.

All schools and daycares can open at 100 per cent capacity.

Masks remain mandatory.

In Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk, Igloolik and Taloyoak, team sports will resume and gatherings will increase somewhat. These are the measures for those communities as of March 14:

Outdoor gatherings increase to 50 people.

Indoor gatherings increase to 10 people plus household members.

Restaurants and licensed facilities may open at 25 people capacity or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is less. No singing or dancing will be permitted.

Public indoor gatherings increase to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

Gym capacity is 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Group sessions limited to 10 people.

Libraries, museums, and galleries capacity increases to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Group tours limited to 10 people.

Arena capacity may increase to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less, as well as a maximum of 50 spectators.

Team sports are permitted.

Places of worship are limited to 50 people or 25 per cent capacity, no singing.

Masks remain mandatory.

Also starting March 14, Nunavut will reduce its COVID-19 case reporting to once per week.