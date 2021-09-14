Canada Votes 2021: Join our Nunavut candidates forum Sept. 16

On Thursday, Sept. 16 Nunavut's federal candidates will join the CBC Nunavut election forum.

Three candidates are running to succeed the NDP's Mumilaaq Qaqqaq as the territory's next MP: Lori Idlout for the NDP, Laura Mackenzie for the Conservatives and Pat Angnakak for the Liberals.

Host Myna Ishulutak will ask questions to Nunavut's three candidates in a two-hour, Inuktitut-only show.

A simultaneous English interpretation will also be available here on our website.

If you have a question for the candidates, call talkback at 979-6101 in Iqaluit or 1-866-896-3135 from all other communities.

Questions should be no longer than two minutes, and must include your full name and community.

Tune into the forum at 1 p.m. ET right on CBC Nunavut's Facebook page or on CBC North Radio One.