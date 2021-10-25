Skip to Main Content
CBC Nunavut's live election results coverage begins at 9 ET

Joanne Awa hosts our live election special in Inuktitut and English. The show starts at 9 p.m. ET, when the polls close in western Nunavut.

CBC News ·
Igalaaq host Joanne Awa, on right, shown here with CBC Nunavut's election producer, Pauline Pemik. Awa will host live election night coverage in English and Inuktitut. (T.J. Heideman/CBC)

Joanne Awa, host of CBC Nunavut's Inuktitut-language supper-hour TV news broadcast Igalaaq, will host CBC's live election night special in Inuktitut and English.

She'll be joined by guests Nancy Karetak-Lindell, Nunavut's former Liberal MP, and Paul Okalik, Nunavut's first premier. 

Former premier Paul Quassa will also appear, along with other guests.

The show starts at 9 p.m. ET, when polls close in western Nunavut.

Watch the special live on CBCNews.ca, on our CBC Nunavut Facebook page or on CBC Gem. You can also tune in on CBC North Radio One, or follow us on Twitter, @CBCNorth. 

Results by constituency will be updated here as they come in.

 

