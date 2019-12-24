Nunavut elder loses home day before her 86th birthday

An elder in Rankin Inlet is recovering today from the loss of her home in a fire Monday.

Adele Angidlik, who turned 86 this Christmas Eve, was sitting down to a community feast on Dec. 23 when she was told that her home was on fire.

The supper started around 6 p.m. Monday night.

She had cooked stew for the feast, but said everything was OK when she left her house.

A neighbour noticed the smoke and a group of people borrowed fire extinguishers to fight the flames while the fire department was working to get there. Extensive damage to the home prevented re-entry Tuesday.

Community members found fire extinguishers to start putting out the fire. The cause is still unknown. (Submitted by Selma Eccles)

Angidlik is staying with her daughter for now. Her son and granddaughter also lived with her in the house.

Community members are making cash donations and helping to replace lost belongings.

Angidlik said she is thankful she was safe at the community feast when the fire started. She said she is OK and she doesn't want anyone to worry about her.

She said she is still waiting to hear from the fire department what might have happened.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

--with files from Selma Eccles