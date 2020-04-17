Nunavut government to release COVID-19 school reopening plan

The Nunavut Department of Education will be releasing its final school reopening plan on Friday.

CBC will live stream the press conference on this page, and on CBC Nunavut's Facebook at 11 a.m. ET.

Last week, CBC released documents of the draft plan for opening up schools for the 2020-21 year. Education Minister David Joanasie said he was disappointed with the draft documents being released early for fear it may cause confusion to the public.

The draft documents outlined a four-stage plan for opening schools, depending on a community's risk with COVID-19.

According to the draft documents, all schools in Nunavut are set to open in September with no physical distancing if the territory remains COVID-19 free.

The department held calls with all district education authorities over the last week to gain input for the final plan.

The Iqaluit District Education Authority wrote a letter to the department on July 2, saying there was an "information vacuum" about the reopening plans.

District education authorities will be hoping to hear more details in Friday's announcement on how they will need to operate schools to comply with COVID-19 regulations.