Nunavut easing public health restrictions in most communities

Nunavut's chief public health officer announced the territory is easing public health measures for all Qikiqtani, Kitikmeot and Kivalliq communities except Arviat, beginning March 1.

In a news release Thursday, Dr. Michael Patteron said that all schools will be able to open to full-time, in-classroom learning for all grades in the Qikiqtani and Kitikmeot regions.

All halls, conference spaces, restaurants, bars, theatres and places of worship may increase to 75 per cent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less," the release reads.

It adds that all gyms, fitness centres, pools, libraries, museums and galleries may open to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

Communities within the Qikiqtani region include Apex, Arctic Bay, Clyde River, Grise Fiord, Igloolik, Iqaluit, Kimmirut, Kinngait, Pangnirtung, Pond Inlet, Qikiqtarjuaq, Resolute Bay, Sanikiluaq and Sanirajak.

Communities within the Kitikmeot region include Cambridge Bay, Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk, Kugluktuk and Taloyoak.

The release said that in all Kivalliq communities except Arviat, schools may also open to full-time, in-classroom learning for all grades. Schools in that region outside of Arviat had been open to students in elementary school, but middle and high school students were attending two to three days a week and had some remote instruction.

"All the other current public health measures in the Kivalliq region remain unchanged," the release stated.