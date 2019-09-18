Nunavut Day could be territory's next stat holiday if new bill is passed

The Nunavut legislature is considering a new bill that would make Nunavut Day a statutory holiday.

Bill 29 would amend the Labour Standards Act, as well as the Interpretation Act.

July 9 marks when Parliament passed the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement Act on that date in 1993.

This isn't the first time territorial leaders have considered the idea. It was on the table last year, but MLAs decided to wait to see whether Parliament was going to pass legislation to make Sept. 30 a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. That bill still needs to be considered by Senate.

At the time, the government estimated another statutory holiday would come at a cost of $1.8 million. CBC News previously reported that number wouldn't include the cost of shift work, 24-hour facilities, call-outs and overtime costs.

The government also estimated the holiday would cost the territory's private sector $1.2 million.

Bill 29 went through first and second reading Tuesday at the Legislative Assembly.