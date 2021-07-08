An Ottawa ice cream shop made a custom flavour to mark Nunavut Day

An Ottawa ice cream store is selling a special flavour for Nunavut Day.

The Merry Dairy makes custom ice creams, and was asked to make a special flavour for Nunavut Day by an Iqaluit resident last month.

The final ice cream is inspired by Nunavut's flag.

"[The flag] has beautiful colours and we made an ice cream with raspberry sauce and lemon curd," said Marlene Haley, the Merry Dairy's owner. "To represent the blue star, we put some blue candy in the middle."

The response from the Inuit community in Ottawa has been very positive, Haley added.

The Merry Dairy ice cream shop in Ottawa. The store's owner, Marlene Haley, says the store was asked to make the special flavour by an Iqaluit resident. (Submitted by Marlene Haley)

"It's really neat to see everyone talking about it within the community," she said.

"It makes Nunavut Day really unique and really special."

Nunavut Day is celebrated on July 9 and beyond to mark when the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement Act went into effect on July 9, 1993. It's celebrated as a milestone of Nunavut becoming a territory, though that wasn't made official until April 1, 1999.

The Nunavut Day special flavour is also available at the Merry Dairy's online store.