An Ottawa ice cream shop made a custom flavour to mark Nunavut Day
The store was asked to make the special flavour by an Iqaluit resident last month
An Ottawa ice cream store is selling a special flavour for Nunavut Day.
The Merry Dairy makes custom ice creams, and was asked to make a special flavour for Nunavut Day by an Iqaluit resident last month.
The final ice cream is inspired by Nunavut's flag.
"[The flag] has beautiful colours and we made an ice cream with raspberry sauce and lemon curd," said Marlene Haley, the Merry Dairy's owner. "To represent the blue star, we put some blue candy in the middle."
The response from the Inuit community in Ottawa has been very positive, Haley added.
"It's really neat to see everyone talking about it within the community," she said.
"It makes Nunavut Day really unique and really special."
Nunavut Day is celebrated on July 9 and beyond to mark when the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement Act went into effect on July 9, 1993. It's celebrated as a milestone of Nunavut becoming a territory, though that wasn't made official until April 1, 1999.
The Nunavut Day special flavour is also available at the Merry Dairy's online store.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?