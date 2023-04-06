'Our bond got stronger': Nunavut dad who donated kidney to son says it's been a life-changing experience

Whenever Daniel Kablutsiak feels self-doubt creeping in, he reminds himself that nine months ago, he took control of his weight in order to help his son have a better life.

"I'll remind myself what I went through, and it's possible — and my doubt will go away," he told CBC's Trailbreaker host Hilary Bird from his home in Arviat, Nunavut.

A blizzard was starting to whip up outside as he spoke to Bird. But that wouldn't stop Kablutsiak from heading out to get in his daily exercise. It's a routine he's embraced all year, even in -40 C or in blowing snow.

Last March, Kablutsiak reached a life-changing milestone: he'd lost 79 pounds, putting him in the right weight range to donate a kidney to his teenaged son, Hunter.

Hunter was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease in 2020, and the medication had been taking a toll on him, sapping his energy and making it harder for him to do things he loved — hunting, trapping and playing sports.

The surgery took place this summer. It went off without a hitch.

"To be honest, some days I [have] to remind myself I'm a donor," Kablutsiak said. "It's unbelievable — I never felt anything, no side effects, no pain. It was an ... amazing journey."

Since the surgery, he has watched his son's energy and appetite return.

"It's [an] amazing feeling," he said. "Our bond got stronger. We got closer to each other ... We are connected, heart to heart."

As for all that weight he lost, it hasn't returned.

Kablutsiak said he struggled a bit at first — relieved that the surgery went well, he fell back into old routines a bit. But once he realized his weight was starting to creep up again, he turned it around.

"I managed to stabilize it and keep it on the healthy side," he said.

He hopes his story will motivate younger generations to be healthy and look toward the future.

"Keep going, keep pushing, everybody," he said. "If I can do it, everybody can do it."