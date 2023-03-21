Nunavut RCMP warn of bad crack causing seizures in Iqaluit

Some people in Iqaluit have been showing up at Qikiqtani General Hospital with seizures after consuming "a very potent crack cocaine that is being distributed in the community," Nunavut RCMP said Tuesday in a news release.

The release did not specify how many people have been in this situation, or when exactly they arrived at the hospital.

Police did say that the crack "has been described as having a brownish hue and is being referred to as 'black rock.'"

Seizures should be treated as an emergency, the release said. Anyone who witnesses one in the city is asked to call 867-979-4422 immediately.

The news release also notes that the law protects anyone who experiences or reports a drug overdose from being charged with drug possession. "If you are with someone when they are experiencing an overdose, stay and help," police wrote.

The RCMP also said getting these drugs off the street is a top priority, and urged anyone with tips to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-22-8477, submit a tip at www.nwtnutips.com or text 'NWTNUTIPS' plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).