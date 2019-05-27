Nunavut government gives update on COVID-19 response

With still no cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, health officials are cutting back their weekly news conferences to two days a week.

Premier Joe Savikataaq will now give updates on the territory's COVID-19 response on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Legislative Assembly, starting at 3 p.m. ET.

As of May 13, 289 people are being investigated in Nunavut for symptoms of COVID-19.

On Monday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said he hoped to see a test machine in Rankin Inlet receive approval from Health Canada this week.

The conference will air on CBC Radio at 4 p.m. E.T. on the program Tusaajaksat.