Nunavut reports 13 more COVID-19 cases

Despite adding 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the overall number of active cases in Nunavut fell as more people recovered, according to figures by the territory's government.

Eleven of the new cases were in Arviat, while two were added in Whale Cove, according to a Sunday release.

As of Sunday, Nunavut has 112 active cases, down from 131 a day earlier.

"Nunavummiut are doing a remarkable job, and I encourage everyone to keep it up and stay vigilant. It remains critical that we keep working hard to slow the spread of this virus," said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer in the release.

"Remember that fluctuations in the number of new cases are normal, and not a reason to feel defeated. Please continue to practise all recommended public health measures, limit visiting and do not travel if it isn't essential."

As of Sunday, Arviat has 90 active cases, 16 fewer than it did on Saturday. Whale Cove has 14 active cases, one more than it did a day before, while Rankin Inlet has eight active cases, four fewer than it did on Saturday.

As of Sunday, there have been a total of 177 cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut with 65 of those listed as recovered.