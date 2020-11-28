Nunavut reports 5 more COVID-19 cases in Arviat

Nunavut reported five more cases of COVID-19 in Arviat on Saturday, pushing the total number of active cases in the territory's hardest-hit community to 106.

All individuals with active cases are in isolation and doing well, with mild to moderate symptoms, according to a news release.

Contact tracing is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation.

"We are on the right path to break transmission and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the territory," Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said in a Saturday release announcing the new cases.

"Every day, individual decisions to follow public health measures are essential to our success and I urge Nunavummiut to remain committed in their efforts."

In total, the territory has 131 active cases across three communities. Aside from Arviat, there are 13 cases in Whale Cove and 12 cases in Rankin Inlet.

As of November 27, Arviat had 481 negative COVID-19 tests. There have been 196 negative test results in Rankin Inlet and 89 in Whale Cove. Monitoring continues in Sanikiluaq, where two people with COVID-19 have since recovered. In total, 33 people with COVID-19 have recovered in Nunavut.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call the COVID hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days.