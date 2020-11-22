Nunavut reports 21 more COVID-19 cases

Nunavut reported 21 more COVID-19 cases Sunday, pushing the territory's total number of active cases to 128.

Eighteen of the new cases are in Arviat, bringing the community's number of positive cases to 98. Rankin Inlet added two more cases, while Whale Cove had one. Each of the two communities now have 15 active cases.

With Sunday's new cases, the territory added a total of 46 over weekend.

"Health teams are working around the clock in Arviat, Whale Cove and Rankin Inlet to trace, test, isolate and contain the spread of the virus," said Dr. Michael Patterson, the territory's chief public health officer in a statement.

"There is still a lot of work to be done and it will take some time to see if our current public health measures are working. In the meantime, I want to take a moment to thank our health and rapid response teams for their dedication, and thank Nunavummiut for their ongoing vigilance, compassion and support."

The release said the territory will hold a press conference Monday at 11 ET to provide an update.