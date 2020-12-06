Skip to Main Content
Arviat, Nunavut adds 10 more COVID-19 cases over the weekend

According to figures posted to the territory’s COVID-19 website Sunday, Arviat has a total of 46 active cases.

Territory reporting 51 active cases across two communities

As of Dec. 6, the community of Arviat, Nunavut has 46 of the territory's 51 active cases of COVID-19. (Submitted by Dylan Clark)

Nunavut reported ten more cases of COVID-19 in Arviat over the weekend.

Arviat added two cases on Sunday and eight on Saturday, Nunavut premier Joe Savikataaq wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Whale Cove dropped to five on Sunday, after the territory reported seven active cases in the community as of Friday.

In total, as of Sunday, the territory has 51 active cases.

There have been 216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory to date, with 165 of those listed as recovered.

