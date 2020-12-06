Arviat, Nunavut adds 10 more COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Nunavut reported ten more cases of COVID-19 in Arviat over the weekend.

According to figures posted to the territory's COVID-19 website Sunday, the community has a total of 46 active cases.

Arviat added two cases on Sunday and eight on Saturday, Nunavut premier Joe Savikataaq wrote on Twitter.

Today, Nunavut has a total of 51 active cases of COVID-19 and 165 recovered cases. There are two new cases in Arviat.<br><br>For more information, go to <a href="https://t.co/mvqT5ehEkc">https://t.co/mvqT5ehEkc</a> —@JSavikataaq

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Whale Cove dropped to five on Sunday, after the territory reported seven active cases in the community as of Friday.

In total, as of Sunday, the territory has 51 active cases.

There have been 216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory to date, with 165 of those listed as recovered.