Nunavut gov't to provide COVID-19 update

Premier Joe Savikataaq, Health Minister Lorne Kusugak and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will brief media from the territory's legislative assembly.
After going without a single recorded case, the territory has 3
Nunavut officials will provide an update on COVID-19 Friday.
A news conference will be broadcast live here at 11 a.m. ET and will air on the CBC Nunavut Facebook page.
It comes a day after restrictions were tightened across the Kivalliq region and in Iqaluit, following a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut on Wednesday.
Schools in the hamlet are closed, gatherings are restricted and Patterson is asking residents to avoid non-essential travel.
Two other cases have been confirmed in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut.
On Thursday, Patterson said all three cases are doing well.
