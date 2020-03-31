Nunavut gov't to provide COVID-19 update

Nunavut officials will provide an update on COVID-19 Friday.

A news conference will be broadcast live here at 11 a.m. ET and will air on the CBC Nunavut Facebook page.

Premier Joe Savikataaq, Health Minister Lorne Kusugak and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will brief media from the territory's legislative assembly.

It comes a day after restrictions were tightened across the Kivalliq region and in Iqaluit, following a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut on Wednesday.

Schools in the hamlet are closed, gatherings are restricted and Patterson is asking residents to avoid non-essential travel.

Two other cases have been confirmed in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut.

On Thursday, Patterson said all three cases are doing well.