Nunavut officials provide COVID-19 update

Nunavut officials will hold a news conference on Thursday morning to provide an update on the territory's latest confirmed case of COVID-19.

The news conference will be streamed live here, and on the CBC North and CBC Nunavut Facebook pages beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

In a news release on Wednesday, Chief Public Health Officer Michael Patterson announced a new case in Rankin Inlet. It's the first in that community, and the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nunavut.

People in Rankin Inlet have been asked to stay home as much as possible and limit contact with others including family members they don't live with.

All three of the community's schools will be shut down for 14 days, with no teachers or students permitted in the buildings. All non-essential businesses have also been asked to close. Grocery stores will be reducing their opening hours.

Iqaluit schools closed for the day

Schools in Iqaluit are also closed on Thursday, according to an announcement from the local District Education Authority. Officials say schools in the capital are now considered to be at Stage 2, or "escalated risk" of COVID-19 transmission.

Aqsarniit Middle School, Joamie Ilinniarvik School, Inuksuk High School and Nakasuk Elementary School were to close for the day so staff could develop Stage 2 action plans.

The territory's other two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Sanikiluaq over the last week. Those individuals are part of the same household, officials have said.