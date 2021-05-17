Nunavut's top doctor to give update on COVID-19 in the territory

Nunavut's chief medical officer will give an update on COVID-19 in the territory Wednesday morning.

Dr. Michael Patterson will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. It will be streamed live here and on CBC Nunavut's Facebook page.

As of Tuesday, the territory had 64 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 630 confirmed cases in Nunavut since the pandemic began.

Recoveries have outpaced new cases in recent days in Iqaluit, but Patterson has said restrictions will continue in order to flatten the curve and end the outbreak in the city.

In the past, Patterson said he's seen a trend of cases trending down as the week ends, and a swelling of cases mid-week after weekend activities cause transmission of the virus.

Health officials in Nunavut are also waiting for a response to their request for Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine doses for all teenagers in the territory.

The request went to the federal government and Patterson said Monday that he expected to hear back from the central office coordinating the shipping of vaccine later this week.

The N.W.T. began administering Pfizer vaccines to youth in that territory last week, and Yukon youth will begin receiving their first Pfizer shots later this month.