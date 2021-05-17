Nunavut officials to give latest on COVID-19

Officials will give an update on COVID-19 in Nunavut at 11 a.m. Monday.

Premier Joe Savikataaq, along with Health Minister Lorne Kusugak and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will take questions from reporters in the Legislative Assembly.

You can watch the update here or on our CBC Nunavut or CBC North Facebook pages.

On Sunday, Nunavut reported one new COVID-19 case and seven recoveries, all in Iqaluit. There are 68 active cases in the territory, as of Sunday, with 67 of those cases in Iqaluit and one in Kinngait.

At Friday's COVID-19 news conference, officials scolded Iqaluit residents who were not following public health rules, as unsafe gatherings, like parties and playing outside without masks, continued to spread COVID-19 last week, Patterson said.

"If people want to go to your house for a party, tell them to go away, come back in a couple weeks, stay away from going to parties yourselves," Kusugak said. "This is pretty simple stuff, it has to stop."

The Nunavut government said last week it is working to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the territory. It is set to be offered to youth aged 12 and older, however there is no timeline yet for when that will happen.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered in communities experiencing an outbreak or those of which are at higher risk of spread. Patterson said that means Iqaluit will likely be the first community to get access to it.