Nunavut officials to give latest on COVID-19
Update is set for 11 a.m. ET Friday
Officials will give an update on COVID-19 in Nunavut at 11 a.m. Friday.
Premier Joe Savikataaq, along with Health Minister Lorne Kusugak and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will take questions from reporters in the Legislative Assembly.
On Thursday, Nunavut added 12 new cases to its latest outbreak, all in Iqaluit. The territory also logged seven new recoveries, bringing the total active cases as of Thursday to 74.
The Nunavut government said it is working to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the territory at its last news conference on Wednesday. It is set to be offered to youth aged 12 and older, however there is no timeline yet for when that will happen.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered in communities experiencing an outbreak or which are at higher risk of spread, which Patterson said means Iqaluit will likely be the first community to get access to it.
