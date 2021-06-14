Nunavut's top doctor to give update on COVID-19 in the territory

Nunavut's chief public health officer will give an update on COVID-19 in the territory Monday morning.

He'll be joined by Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq and Health Minister Lorne Kusugak.

Dr. Michael Patterson will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. It will be streamed live here and on CBC Nunavut's Facebook page.

The update comes after news that Iqaluit's Aqsarniit Middle School will remain partially closed this week after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

There are currently nine active cases in Iqaluit and contact tracing is ongoing.

In all, 253 people have recovered in the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the capital.