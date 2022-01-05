Nunavut adds 21 COVID-19 cases, including a presumptive case in Whale Cove

Nunavut's chief public health officer is again asking residents to remain "calm, kind, patient and committed to the public health measures in place" in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The illness is now present in half of the territory's communities.

"Managing this many simultaneous outbreaks is testing the limits of our capacity," Dr. Michael Patterson said in a news release.

"On behalf of healthcare staff in all our communities, please help us manage this wave and allow us to prioritize those who need help the most."

While the Omicron strain of COVID-19 appears to be less severe than Delta — especially for those who have been vaccinated — health workers fear its greater transmissibility could still result in large numbers of people needing care.

The newest, presumptive case is in Whale Cove, Nunavut, which experienced a previous outbreak that grew to 23 active cases between November 2020 and February of 2021.

Patterson also reported 21 news cases in the territory Wednesday: 18 in Iqaluit and three in Qikiqtarjuaq. He also corrected the numbers in Rankin Inlet and Iqaluit due to miscounting.

The tally in other communities now stands at:

Arviat: 48

Baker Lake: 1

Cambridge Bay: 1

Chesterfield Inlet: 2

Igloolik: 15

Iqaluit: 72

Kinngait: 7

Pangnirtung: 19

Pond Inlet: 1

Qikiqtarjuaq: 6

Rankin Inlet: 45

Sanirajak: 14

The Whale Cove case and one case reported Tuesday in Sanikiluaq remain presumptive as testing has not been confirmed.

Sixteen people have now recovered during the most recent outbreak.

Patterson will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Nunavut Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, alongside Premier P.J. Akeeagok.