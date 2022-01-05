Nunavut officials to give update on COVID-19 in the territory

Nunavut Premier PJ Akeeagok and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory on Thursday at 11 ET.

You can watch the update here.

As of Wednesday, the territory had 186 known active cases of COVID-19 in at least 14 communities.

However, the territory is no longer testing people who believe they have the virus if they live in a community where the virus is known to be present.

On Jan. 6, Health Minister John Main said he "fully expects" to see COVID-19 in all communities over the next month.

School is set to resume Monday in Nunavut, after an extended holiday break due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Pamela Gross said the plan is for students to study virtually for a week, with in-person classes possibly resuming in Jan. 24.