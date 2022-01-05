Skip to Main Content
Nunavut officials to give update on COVID-19 in the territory

Nunavut Premier PJ Akeeagok and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will speak to media Thursday morning in Iqaluit.

Premier P.J. Akeeagok, Dr. Michael Patterson to speak at 11 a.m. ET Thursday morning

Nunavut COVID-19 update

The government of Nunavut gives the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak in the territory. 0:00

Nunavut Premier PJ Akeeagok and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory on Thursday at 11 ET. 

As of Wednesday, the territory had 186 known active cases of COVID-19 in at least 14 communities. 

However, the territory is no longer testing people who believe they have the virus if they live in a community where the virus is known to be present. 

On Jan. 6, Health Minister John Main said he "fully expects" to see COVID-19 in all communities over the next month

School is set to resume Monday in Nunavut, after an extended holiday break due to COVID-19. 

On Tuesday, Education Minister Pamela Gross said the plan is for students to study virtually for a week, with in-person classes possibly resuming in Jan. 24. 

